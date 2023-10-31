Yoga Girl

Where Do You Need to Set a Boundary?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 31st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Setting a boundary is not just saying no. It’s not just cutting people out of your life.

It's clearly defining and communicating your needs.

But how can you know where and when to do that? In this episode, Rachel will teach you how to identify moments where boundaries are needed. Then it’s your turn to take to your journal and reflect on your own life.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

