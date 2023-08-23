Where Can You Be Your Most Authentic Self?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 23rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We are worried about being too much for the world.
But there is a place where you can be exactly as you are. Where is that for you?
In today’s episode, you will tap into gratitude for that scenario, moment or person. It’s what brings out the best in you. Tune in to begin.