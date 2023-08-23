Yoga Girl

Where Can You Be Your Most Authentic Self?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 23rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We tend to have patterns of playing small.

We are worried about being too much for the world.

But there is a place where you can be exactly as you are. Where is that for you?

In today’s episode, you will tap into gratitude for that scenario, moment or person. It’s what brings out the best in you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

