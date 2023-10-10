Yoga Girl

When Was the Last Time You Were of Service?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Being of Service, Tune-In Tuesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If there is one thing this world needs, it’s more connection.

In today’s journaling practice, you are going to reflect on the last time you were of service. It could have been years ago, or it could have been five minutes ago. Whatever it was, it brought you a feeling that will inspire you to be of service again right now.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

