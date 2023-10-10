When Was the Last Time You Were of Service?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 10th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Being of Service, Tune-In Tuesday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s journaling practice, you are going to reflect on the last time you were of service. It could have been years ago, or it could have been five minutes ago. Whatever it was, it brought you a feeling that will inspire you to be of service again right now.
Tune in to begin.