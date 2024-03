About the Episode

Sometimes life just feels downright chaotic.

Is your house a mess? Is your mind all over the place? Are there troubles in your relationships?

When things feel out of sorts, sometimes all you need is a self-care practice that will ground you and bring you back to a place of peace. What practice helps you settle? In this episode, Rachel shares how she calms herself when life feels messy, and then you will journal on what anchors you.

Tune in to begin.