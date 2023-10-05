Yoga Girl

When It Comes to Friendship, What Are You Longing For?

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Friendship, Thankful Thursday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When it comes to friendship, what is true for you right now?

And more importantly, what do you want to manifest?

We are all longing for connection, belonging, and community. But sometimes it’s ourselves that are holding us back. This episode will guide you on a free writing journey to get to the core of what you really long for and how you can obtain it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.