When It Comes to Friendship, What Are You Longing For?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Friendship, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
And more importantly, what do you want to manifest?
We are all longing for connection, belonging, and community. But sometimes it’s ourselves that are holding us back. This episode will guide you on a free writing journey to get to the core of what you really long for and how you can obtain it.
Tune in to begin.