When I Don’t Move My Body, I Feel…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 6th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Thankful Thursday

About the Episode

All of us fall out of our movement practice every now and then.

Today’s episode will give you insight on how you feel when you do, and what exactly is in the way. Knowing what is holding you back is the first step to overcoming it.

Rachel shares her own eye-opening experience, then it’s your turn. Tune in to begin.

