When Do You Have the Most Energy?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Maybe you feel the most productive in the morning or maybe you’re a night owl. Whatever that rhythm is - are you living in alignment with it?
Today’s episode offers three journaling prompts to reflect on when you feel energized, when you don’t, and if you are living accordingly. Tune in to begin.