Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 25th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

There is a natural rhythm to your day.

Maybe you feel the most productive in the morning or maybe you’re a night owl. Whatever that rhythm is - are you living in alignment with it?

Today’s episode offers three journaling prompts to reflect on when you feel energized, when you don’t, and if you are living accordingly. Tune in to begin.

