Yoga Girl

When Do You Feel Most Beautiful?
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 21st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s gratitude practice, you are going to reflect on something you do each and every day that makes you feel beautiful.

Does it involve movement? Or a self-care practice? Or maybe a person in your life?

Whatever it may be, the feeling it can leave you with is very special and should be acknowledged. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.