When All Else Falls Away, What Matters the Most?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 25th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s probably those who you love the most.
In today’s gratitude practice, you are going to identify the most precious people in your life. Feel the love and compassion that radiates within you - and the gratitude will come naturally. Everything else is just noise.
Tune in to begin.