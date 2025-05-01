Yoga Girl

What Will Bring You From Dreaming to Doing?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 1st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

Today we are going to take a giant leap forward.

What is the most powerful thing you can do right now to take action on your dream?

This is probably the thing that requires a little bit more from you - more risk, more commitment, more help, more planning. Whatever it may be, you can do it. Spend some time here today in your journal and tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

