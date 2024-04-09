Yoga Girl

What Seeds Are You Planting In Your Life?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to tap into the sacred art of… writing lists!

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that will help you figure out what seeds to plant in both your garden and your life. Put pen to paper and list whatever comes from your heart.

Your dreams are waiting for the simple act of being realized. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

