What Seeds Are You Planting In Your Life?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 9th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that will help you figure out what seeds to plant in both your garden and your life. Put pen to paper and list whatever comes from your heart.
Your dreams are waiting for the simple act of being realized. Tune in to begin.