Yoga Girl

What Part of Your Body is Looking for Healing?
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Our bodies are so intelligent. They hold so much for us!

But our society isn’t really set up in a way that allows us to release pent up energy or emotions. We have to seek out that healing journey for ourselves.

In today’s episode, Rachel will give you a practice to sit in silence, take some deep breaths, and really listen. You might just find something that is longing to heal. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.