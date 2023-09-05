What Part of Your Body is Looking for Healing?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But our society isn’t really set up in a way that allows us to release pent up energy or emotions. We have to seek out that healing journey for ourselves.
In today’s episode, Rachel will give you a practice to sit in silence, take some deep breaths, and really listen. You might just find something that is longing to heal. Tune in to begin.