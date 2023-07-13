Yoga Girl

What Obstacles in Life Keep You From Experiencing Joy?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Do you think that you deserve joy?

We all have some obstacle that stops us from enjoying our lives more.

Maybe it’s from ideas you developed around childhood, maybe you have limiting beliefs around priorities, or maybe you put everyone else before yourself.

Whatever the case may be, Rachel will give you two journaling prompts today to explore this deeper. By the end, hopefully you’ll be able to invite more happiness into your life.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

