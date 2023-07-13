What Obstacles in Life Keep You From Experiencing Joy?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We all have some obstacle that stops us from enjoying our lives more.
Maybe it’s from ideas you developed around childhood, maybe you have limiting beliefs around priorities, or maybe you put everyone else before yourself.
Whatever the case may be, Rachel will give you two journaling prompts today to explore this deeper. By the end, hopefully you’ll be able to invite more happiness into your life.