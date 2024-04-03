Yoga Girl

What Makes Your Life Worthwhile?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 3rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Wednesdays are for practicing gratitude, and today we are really getting to the heart of that feeling.

What is it that makes your life feel worthwhile right now?

What experience, or person, or day to day scenario makes your life feel easy, peaceful, and complete? Today you will find exactly what that is for you and bask in the happiness it brings you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

