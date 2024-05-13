Yoga Girl

What Makes You Feel Hopeful?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The world can be a scary, dark place sometimes.

But you can choose to turn your head toward the light.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are contemplating hope. What makes you feel hopeful? When you find yourself deep in a rut, what reminds you of the good in the world? Today’s episode will help you figure it out. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

