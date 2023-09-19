Yoga Girl

What Lesson Has Change Taught You?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 19th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Change is inevitable and it comes our way all the time.

But the feeling behind it can be very different. Change can feel like growth, but it can also feel like loss.

In today’s episode, Rachel will offer you two journaling prompts so you can define the change you’re moving through in life, and contemplate what you have learned from it so far. Tune in to begin.

