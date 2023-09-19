What Lesson Has Change Taught You?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 19th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But the feeling behind it can be very different. Change can feel like growth, but it can also feel like loss.
In today’s episode, Rachel will offer you two journaling prompts so you can define the change you’re moving through in life, and contemplate what you have learned from it so far. Tune in to begin.