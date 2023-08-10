About the Episode

As we get creative this week, let’s take a moment to go deeper and contemplate.

Is there a story line you have in the back of your head that keeps you from tapping into your creative center?

Maybe it tells you that certain things just aren’t for you, or that you aren’t allowed to do things you may be bad at.

In this episode, you will evaluate this voice. You may just notice that it’s keeping you from something beautiful. Tune in to begin.