What Keeps You From Creative Endeavours?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 10th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Is there a story line you have in the back of your head that keeps you from tapping into your creative center?
Maybe it tells you that certain things just aren’t for you, or that you aren’t allowed to do things you may be bad at.
In this episode, you will evaluate this voice. You may just notice that it’s keeping you from something beautiful. Tune in to begin.