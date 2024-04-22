Yoga Girl

What Is Your Heart Trying To Tell You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

Welcome to the first official episode of Self-Care Daily!

While the name of this podcast has changed, everything else remains the same.

In today’s episode, Rachel shares the topic you will be focusing on this week - and it has everything to do with your heart. Have you listened to your heart lately? Or have you been more absorbed in your head and the busyness of life?

This week, slow down enough to listen and you might discover a deeper capacity to feel. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

