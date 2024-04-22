What Is Your Heart Trying To Tell You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 22nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
While the name of this podcast has changed, everything else remains the same.
In today’s episode, Rachel shares the topic you will be focusing on this week - and it has everything to do with your heart. Have you listened to your heart lately? Or have you been more absorbed in your head and the busyness of life?
This week, slow down enough to listen and you might discover a deeper capacity to feel. Tune in to begin.