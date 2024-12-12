Yoga Girl

What is the Most Stressful Part of Your Day?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Healing, Self-Love, Thankful Thursday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We do a lot each day - and we have really hard moments that cause a lot of stress for us.

Take a moment consider the part of your day that is the most stressful. Is it getting the kids ready for school? Is it dinner time?

Whatever it may be, you probably have some control over it. In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a journaling practice to notice your stress, check in how it can be mitigated, and most importantly, figure out what you can do to help you feel better afterward. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.