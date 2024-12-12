About the Episode

We do a lot each day - and we have really hard moments that cause a lot of stress for us.

Take a moment consider the part of your day that is the most stressful. Is it getting the kids ready for school? Is it dinner time?

Whatever it may be, you probably have some control over it. In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a journaling practice to notice your stress, check in how it can be mitigated, and most importantly, figure out what you can do to help you feel better afterward. Tune in to begin.