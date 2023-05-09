About the Episode

Close your eyes and envision the most precious place in the world to you.

Where is it? Is it by the ocean? In a forest? In your own backyard?

In today’s episode, you will journal on what it is about this place that brings you such a deep sense of joy. By the end you may realize - the beauty you find in this place is also present within you. You can carry it with you always.

Tune in to begin.