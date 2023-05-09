What is the Most Beautiful Place in the World To You?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 9th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Where is it? Is it by the ocean? In a forest? In your own backyard?
In today’s episode, you will journal on what it is about this place that brings you such a deep sense of joy. By the end you may realize - the beauty you find in this place is also present within you. You can carry it with you always.
Tune in to begin.