What Is Keeping You From Achieving Your Goals?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 27th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
More importantly, how can you move past them?
We are often held back by time, money, and old stories. In this episode, you are going to take a good hard look at the reason you have waited so long to acquire a new skill.
Maybe an epiphany is waiting for you at the end of it. Tune in to begin.