What Is Keeping You From Achieving Your Goals?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 27th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

When it comes to learning something new, what obstacles are in your way?

More importantly, how can you move past them?

We are often held back by time, money, and old stories. In this episode, you are going to take a good hard look at the reason you have waited so long to acquire a new skill.

Maybe an epiphany is waiting for you at the end of it. Tune in to begin.

