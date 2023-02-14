Yoga Girl

What Is Draining You of Energy Right Now?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 14th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Where do you feel drained in your life? Is it with a person or a specific situation?

What is something that is taking your precious energy away from you?

In today’s episode, you are going to go deep into contemplation and exploration in your life. Who or what do you need to set a boundary with?

Tune in to begin.

