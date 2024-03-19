Yoga Girl

What I’m Ready for This Spring Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 19th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s take our transition from winter to spring one step at a time.

For today’s practice, Rachel offers you two journaling prompts. One will help you reflect on the winter season and all that it held for you. The second will allow you to transition into spring.

What are you ready for as you enter this new season? Now is the time to start planting the seeds of manifestation. Tune in to begin again.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.