What I’m Ready for This Spring Is…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 19th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s practice, Rachel offers you two journaling prompts. One will help you reflect on the winter season and all that it held for you. The second will allow you to transition into spring.
What are you ready for as you enter this new season? Now is the time to start planting the seeds of manifestation. Tune in to begin again.