About the Episode

The practice of letting go can feel daunting and hard to grasp.

Is it something we do, or is it something that naturally unfolds when the time is right?

In today’s episode, you are going to tune into something that feels heavy on you right now. Is it a relationship? A situation at home or at work? Or even just the state of the world?

The first step to letting go is acknowledging what’s hard, so tune in to begin.