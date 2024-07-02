What Has Been Weighing Heavy on You Lately?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing
Is it something we do, or is it something that naturally unfolds when the time is right?
In today’s episode, you are going to tune into something that feels heavy on you right now. Is it a relationship? A situation at home or at work? Or even just the state of the world?
The first step to letting go is acknowledging what’s hard, so tune in to begin.