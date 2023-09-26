Yoga Girl

What Does Your Body Need To Feel Good?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As a journaling practice this week, you are going to tune into what your body needs to stay healthy.

What do you need to feel good?

By the end of the practice, you will narrow it down to one thing your body has been asking for the most - and it may not be what you think. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

