What Did You Love to Learn as a Child?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 13th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Channel your inner child and remember something that you loved to learn as a kid.
Did you go through a phase where you were obsessed with dinosaurs or nature? Did you feel so excited learning to swim or read? That child is still within you, and you can still learn anything as long as it brings you some joy. Tune in to begin.