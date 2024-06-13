Yoga Girl

What Did You Love to Learn as a Child?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Channel your inner child and remember something that you loved to learn as a kid.

Did you go through a phase where you were obsessed with dinosaurs or nature? Did you feel so excited learning to swim or read? That child is still within you, and you can still learn anything as long as it brings you some joy. Tune in to begin.

