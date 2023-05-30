Yoga Girl

What Critical Stories Have You Been Telling Yourself?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 30th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Your inner critic tells you a lot of stories about who you are that are simply not true.

But sometimes, when you hear a story over and over again, you can start to believe it.

In today’s episode, you are going to unpack a critical thought, limiting belief, or untruth about yourself. It’s an old story that no longer serves you. Tune in to begin.

