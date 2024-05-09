Yoga Girl

What Could You Create with More Free Space?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Consider the messy area in your home. What could that space be if it was clean and organized?

Similarly, consider the mental load weighing on you. What could you create in your life without those judgemental and negative thoughts holding you back?

In this episode, you will visualize the potential your life has. Rachel offers two journaling prompts to get you started. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

