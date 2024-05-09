What Could You Create with More Free Space?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 9th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Similarly, consider the mental load weighing on you. What could you create in your life without those judgemental and negative thoughts holding you back?
In this episode, you will visualize the potential your life has. Rachel offers two journaling prompts to get you started. Tune in to begin.