Yoga Girl

What Connects You to Your Most Primal Self?
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 16th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What makes you feel caged in and what makes you feel free?

In today’s contemplation, you will consider both sides of this.

Working your way through your life to get a full picture, by the end you’ll be able to pinpoint what is holding you back and what allows you to let your hair down and live your best life.

The answer could change your life. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.