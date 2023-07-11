Yoga Girl

What Brings You the Most Joy in Your Life?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Grab your journal and a pen - for today’s practice, you will define different aspects of your life that bring you the most joy.

Rachel will guide you through the prompts, trusting in your intuition along the way.

By the end you’ll have a list of things that add nothing but happiness to your life. What do they all have in common? Tune in to figure it out.

