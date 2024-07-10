Yoga Girl

What Brings You Into Your Body?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 10th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to slow down and open a doorway to the present moment.

In today’s gratitude episode, you are going to reflect on the practice you have in your life that allows you to be in your body, here and now. Take a moment to envision this blessing, feel how important it is, and then do more of it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

