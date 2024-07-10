What Brings You Into Your Body?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 10th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 10th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s gratitude episode, you are going to reflect on the practice you have in your life that allows you to be in your body, here and now. Take a moment to envision this blessing, feel how important it is, and then do more of it.
Tune in to begin.