What Brings You Energy?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 24th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

Certain things either bring you energy or deplete you, from the foods you eat, to the people you let in your circle, and the activities you choose in a moment of rest.

In today’s episode, we are going to reflect on what fills us up.

What makes you feel energized? How can you harness your energy and use it well? Tune in to figure it out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

