What Brings You a True Sense of Joy?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 14th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s journaling practice, Rachel will offer you two prompts that will help you discover what brings you a true sense of joy.

But this practice goes even deeper than that - you will also consider why joy is triggered or awakened inside of you.

What brings out the best of you? Take a moment to figure it out. Tune in.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

