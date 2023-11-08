Yoga Girl

What Are You Really Great At?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For our gratitude practice today, we are going to reflect on something that we are really, really great at.

And there are so many skills that you have learned over the years to be proud of! It’s so common to get stuck on the things we don’t know how to do, or the areas of our lives that we want to improve.

Tune in to begin.

