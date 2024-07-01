What Are You Ready To Let Go Of?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 1st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This month is bringing an interesting energy astrologically, and the theme of Self-Care Daily is going to harness that energy and use it for a greater purpose.
You are going to work to let something go.
In life, we are always learning, growing, and evolving. And with that, it’s normal to put some things down. Are you ready to let go of an old story, a limiting belief, a relationship, or something else? Whatever it is, tune in to begin.