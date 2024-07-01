Yoga Girl

What Are You Ready To Let Go Of?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s the first week of July!

This month is bringing an interesting energy astrologically, and the theme of Self-Care Daily is going to harness that energy and use it for a greater purpose.

You are going to work to let something go.

In life, we are always learning, growing, and evolving. And with that, it’s normal to put some things down. Are you ready to let go of an old story, a limiting belief, a relationship, or something else? Whatever it is, tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.