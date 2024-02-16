What Are You Looking Forward To?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
How has it been coming back to your journal every day? How did you feel at the end of each session? What came up for you? As you process these questions, you will then ask yourself what you are looking forward to in the future.
Tune in to begin.