What Are You Looking Forward To?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we finish our week dedicated to journaling, we will reflect before we look toward the future.

How has it been coming back to your journal every day? How did you feel at the end of each session? What came up for you? As you process these questions, you will then ask yourself what you are looking forward to in the future.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

