What Are You Holding in Your Body?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What is underneath the physical experience? What memories do you have of this tension? What pattern lies beneath the pain?
Get really vulnerable and honest with yourself, and let Rachel guide you through a practice to begin letting go. Tune in to begin.