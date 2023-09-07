Yoga Girl

What Are You Holding in Your Body?
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

About the Episode

Today, as we connect deeper with a part of our body that is longing for healing, you are going to get to the root of what is really going on.

What is underneath the physical experience? What memories do you have of this tension? What pattern lies beneath the pain?

Get really vulnerable and honest with yourself, and let Rachel guide you through a practice to begin letting go. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

