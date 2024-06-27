Yoga Girl

What Absolutely Drains You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 27th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing, Self-Love

About the Episode

As we contemplate our energy this week, today we are going to journal and brainstorm on the opposite.

What absolutely drains you?

What makes you feel depleted, tired and sluggish? There are some things in life we cannot avoid, but if we can become aware of their impact on us, it could make all the difference. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

