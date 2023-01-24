Yoga Girl

To Bring Clarity into My Life, I Need…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s easy to be hard on ourselves when things in life get messy.

But it didn’t happen randomly!

Things piled up for a reason. There is something crucial you were lacking, whether it be time, motivation, or support. In today’s episode, you will dive deeper into your true needs. From there, clarity is just around the corner.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

