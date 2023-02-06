Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Tend to My Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Your body is speaking to you all the time.

It tells you when you’re thirsty, when you’re tired, and when you need to cut yourself some slack.

For this week’s intention, we are going to listen to our bodies and care for the part of ourselves that is asking for a bit more love and attention. This episode will take you on a journey to figure out where that is.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

