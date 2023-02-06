This Week, I Will Tend to My Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It tells you when you’re thirsty, when you’re tired, and when you need to cut yourself some slack.
For this week’s intention, we are going to listen to our bodies and care for the part of ourselves that is asking for a bit more love and attention. This episode will take you on a journey to figure out where that is.
Tune in to begin.