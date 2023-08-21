Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Take Up Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

To close out Leo season, we are dedicating this intention to taking up space in a way that feels good.

Throughout this week, you will be doing some work around the relationships where you shrink yourself a little bit. By the end, you’ll be able to shine exactly the way you are. And that is just what the world needs.

