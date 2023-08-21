This Week, I Will Take Up Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Throughout this week, you will be doing some work around the relationships where you shrink yourself a little bit. By the end, you’ll be able to shine exactly the way you are. And that is just what the world needs.
