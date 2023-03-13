Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Stop Resisting
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We can try to control things, but at the end of the day we need to put our trust in the universe.

There are some things that we just have no power over.

For this week’s intention, you are going to let go of any resistance you may be holding onto and work toward accepting things the way they are. This isn’t easy! But some of life’s most beautiful moments happen in the unknown.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.