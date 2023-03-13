This Week, I Will Stop Resisting
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
There are some things that we just have no power over.
For this week’s intention, you are going to let go of any resistance you may be holding onto and work toward accepting things the way they are. This isn’t easy! But some of life’s most beautiful moments happen in the unknown.
Tune in to begin.