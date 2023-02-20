This Week, I Will Slow Down
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This week on The Daily Practice, we are taking a collective intention to slow down, as a way to take care of our minds, hearts, and bodies.
Whatever part of your life is moving at a really fast pace, it’s time to check in and let some things fall away. We don’t need to move so fast.
Tune in to begin.