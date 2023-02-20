Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Slow Down
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Are you longing for a change of pace?

This week on The Daily Practice, we are taking a collective intention to slow down, as a way to take care of our minds, hearts, and bodies.

Whatever part of your life is moving at a really fast pace, it’s time to check in and let some things fall away. We don’t need to move so fast.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.