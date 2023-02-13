This Week, I Will Set a Boundary
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But how do you know when to set a boundary?
This week on The Daily Practice, our work lies in the limits we place on others around us. You are going to set or reinforce a boundary. By the end, you’ll feel empowered, respected, and safe in your own skin.
Tune in to begin.