This Week, I Will Set a Boundary
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Every time you communicate your needs to others and ask your needs to be met, you are setting a boundary.

But how do you know when to set a boundary?

This week on The Daily Practice, our work lies in the limits we place on others around us. You are going to set or reinforce a boundary. By the end, you’ll feel empowered, respected, and safe in your own skin.

