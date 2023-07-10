This Week, I Will Seek Out Happiness
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 10th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This week, you are delaying those responsibilities just a little bit so you can prioritize joy and fun.
Life is too short to not do the things that make you happy. Tune in to begin.