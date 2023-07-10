Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Seek Out Happiness
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

How many times do you sit out something fun because there is a chore or other thing that needs to be done?

This week, you are delaying those responsibilities just a little bit so you can prioritize joy and fun.

Life is too short to not do the things that make you happy. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

