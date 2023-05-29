Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will See My Own Beauty
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 29th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We can be so quick to judge ourselves.

But why is it that when it comes to our loved ones, we are so much more compassionate?

For this week’s intention, we will pay attention to what our inner voice says, amplify the good things, and shine that spotlight of love and compassion toward ourselves.

It’s time for you to speak kindly to yourself… You deserve it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

