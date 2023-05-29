This Week, I Will See My Own Beauty
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 29th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But why is it that when it comes to our loved ones, we are so much more compassionate?
For this week’s intention, we will pay attention to what our inner voice says, amplify the good things, and shine that spotlight of love and compassion toward ourselves.
It’s time for you to speak kindly to yourself… You deserve it. Tune in to begin.