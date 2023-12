About the Episode

Whether you’re a Christmas lover or not, there are probably some things about the holiday season that stress you out.

This week on The Daily Practice, we are going to shake things up.

Can you consider a holiday season that would actually nourish you? Or say no to things that you’re not interested in? This episode may reshape how you think about Christmas and help you envision a time of year that is grounding, peaceful, and full of joy.

Tune in to see how it could be different.