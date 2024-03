About the Episode

It’s time to shake off winter and get disciplined.

For this week’s intention, we are going to practice yoga every single day.

Roll out your mat, tune into your body, sense your needs, and flow. Showing up for yourself in this way is so beneficial. Tune in to begin.

If you want to join the Yoga Girl Countdown to Spring 12 Day Yoga Challenge, visit yogagirl.com/challenge.