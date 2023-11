About the Episode

Although we may not realize it, joy is a difficult emotion for many of us to connect with.

We often grow up with our nervous system on edge, working hard to keep our heads above the water. When true joy comes around, we almost can’t believe it.

What is your relationship to joy? How do you relate to happiness? And most importantly, do you think you’re worthy of it? This week’s intention will help you to unravel these deep questions. Tune in to begin.