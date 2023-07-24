Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Learn Something New
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Every day brings you a new opportunity to try something new.

For this week’s intention, you are going to consider something you have always wanted to learn - and you’re going to get started.

Broaden your mind, expand your horizons, and let yourself be a beginning. One day in the future you will thank yourself for it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

