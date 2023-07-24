This Week, I Will Learn Something New
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 24th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For this week’s intention, you are going to consider something you have always wanted to learn - and you’re going to get started.
Broaden your mind, expand your horizons, and let yourself be a beginning. One day in the future you will thank yourself for it.
Tune in to begin.